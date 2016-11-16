Gulbudddin Hekmatyar refuse to apologize over war crime allegations

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 16 2016, 10:16 am

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has refused to apologize over war crime allegations as efforts are underway to remove his name from UNSC sanctions committee following the conclusion of a peace deal with the Afghan government.

In an audio message to AFP, Hekmatyar said “Those who have committed crimes or have been charged by a reputable court should apologise. Not those upon whom war is imposed, who have resisted the invaders, defended themselves and defended the country.”

Hekmatyar is accused of serious human rights violations during the devastating civil war in Afghanistan in 1990s.

His party joined the peace process following months of negotiations with the Afghan high peace council as the Afghan officials are optimistic that the reconciliation with Hezb-e-Islami will open doors for the other militant groups to join peace process and end the ongoing violence through reconciliation.

A member of the party said late in September that Hezb-e-Islami has apologized to the victims of the devastating war the party was involved in 1990s.

A senior member of the party Qarib-ur-Rehman Syed told VOA’s Afghanistan service that “Hezb-e-Islami considers itself a member and party of the people. Hezb-e-Islami belongs to the people and people belongs to Hezb-e-Islami. In every and every second, we apologize from those who were hurt.”

Syed further added “We have in the past tendered apologies to the people since this is our home, village and people.”

He said a special tribunal should be established to try those who have been involved in war crimes, including any member of Hezb-e-Islami.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS