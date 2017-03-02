Govt’s quick response to Afghan woman’s desperate plea widely hailed

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 02 2017, 3:01 pm

The immediate response by the government to a woman’s desperate plea for husband who became a victim of terror attack has been widely hailed and welcomed.

The woman, Roqia, hailing from a remote province in central Afghanistan sent an open letter to President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, desperate making pleas for her husband who is in a critical condition after an attack in northern Baghlan province.

A presidential document instructing the relevant authorities to arrange the treatment of Roqia’s husband in India has gone viral, containing the approval of President Ghani in response to his health adviser’s recommendation.

In her letter to President Ghani, Roqia said she overwhelmed with the news regarding President Ghani’s assistance to the most deprived women, particularly pointing towards the government’s assistance to help resettle Sharbat Gula who was detained by Pakistani authorities.

Roqia’s husband was among several labors of a coal mine who were stopped and indiscriminately shot by armed men in Tala Barfak district of northern Baghlan province, according to the letter which further states that her husband survived the attack was severely wounded.

The letter went to say that Mohammad Hanif, Roqia’s husband has been undergoing treatment in one of the hospital’s of the Afghan intelligence but is in a critical condition as the doctor’s have advised that he can only be treated outside the country due to the severe damages his body has sustained in the attack.

In response to his health adviser’s recommendation, President Ghani approved the treatment of Hanif in India, granting AFN 250,000 under the code 91.

The government’s step attracted considerable attention specifically those activists involved in promoting the women’s rights as the decree was widely shared in social media where initially the letter circulated.

