Govt asks for analysis report in 10 days for the launch of Electronic ID cards

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 12 2017, 10:42 am

The Afghan government has asked for an analysis report to be prepared in ten days for the launch of the long-delay electronic national identity cards.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said a meeting was organized in the Presidential Palace on Saturday to discuss the ways for the launch of the ID cards after President Ghani issued a legislative decree to modify the census law which prevented the distribution program.

According to a statement by ARG Palace, the relevant institutions were instructed to include their recommendations and the time table in an analysis report within the next ten days.

The statement further added that the meeting was attended by the Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, National Security Adviser Hanif Atmar, Minister of Interior Taj Mohammad Jahid, head of the presidential administrative affairs Abdul Salam Rahimi, and some members of the electronic ID card department.

This comes as the Afghan government has stepped up efforts to organize the parliamentary elections and has taken major steps in bring reforms in the election bodies.

In the meantime, there are concerns that a fair and transparent election will not be possible in the absence of electronic ID cards.

