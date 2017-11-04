Govt approves in principle the 1397 fiscal year budget consisting 357.6b Afghanis

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 04 2017, 2:24 pm

The Afghan government approved in principle the budget for the fiscal year 1397 consisting 357.6 billion Afghanis for the development and ordinary budgets.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the budget was approved during a meeting of the cabinet of ministers chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

Briefing the meeting, the minister of finance Eklil Hakimi, said the budget draft for the 1397 fiscal year include 357,691,493,000 for the development and ordinary expenditures of the government for the upcoming fiscal year.

He said the budget include 267,076,932,000 for ordinary budget and 906,145,610,000 for the development budget with 35,653,209,000 being arbitrary development budget while 54,961,352,000 being the non-arbitrary development budget for the year.

Hakimi further added that the budget will comprise around 20.3 billion Afghanis from the domestic income while another 20.7 billion Afghanis will come from the foreig sources.

The Office of the President said the meeting participants had an in-depth discussio regardin the budget and approved in principle.

The statement by ARG Palace further added that the ministry of finance was given necessary instructions regarding the budget for the 1397 by bringing some amendments and represent it to the next meeting of the cabinet.

