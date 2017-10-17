Govt approves contracts for 10 new projects worth 4.3 billion Afghanis

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 17 2017, 5:18 pm

The Afghan government has approved contracts for ten new projects having a total value of around 4.3 billion Afghanis.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said the 119th session of the National Procurement Commission (NPC) were held on Sunday, Oct 15th in presidential palace; presided by H.E Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. The NPC members, ministries, officials of the procuring entities, as well as the national and international observers were also participated.

The contracts approved during the meeting include contract for the Kabul river cleansing project from Khatam ul Nabieen Mosque to Pol e Sokhta related to the job creation project of the Capital Region Independent Development Authority (CRIDA), the Contract for the 500 kw, Transmission Line Project from Sheberghan to Dashte-Alwan in Baghlan Province related to DABS, and the Contract for the construction of 17 km of Asphalt and Concrete roads with water canal, including 8 Meters iron-ore concrete bridge, in east of Gozara district of Herat Province, related to the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.

Other contracts approved during the meeting include the construction project of Water Supply in Khost province, which is approved conditionally, the Contract for reactivation of Provincial Hospitals in Gardez city of Paktia and Khair Kot district of Paktika Provinces, contract for procurement of 12 vehicles to the President’s Protection Service Directorate, and the Contract for supply of 9 different vehicles for headquarter and the provincial institutions of higher education.

The National Procurement Commission also approved the Contract for supply of 9 bathroom items accessories, related to the fiscal year 1396, required by military corps of Ministry of Defense, the Contract for the procurement of 16 items of individual clothing equipment required by the Ministry of Interior, and the amendment contract for transportation of 100 thousand metric wheat from Hairatan Port to six provinces due to increased financial expenditures.

