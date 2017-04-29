Government welcomes return of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 29 2017, 3:22 pm

The Afghan government welcomed the return of Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to Afghanistan and emphasized that Hekmatyar’s return to the country following the conclusion of a peace agreement proves that the Afghans have the capability to resolve issues and tensions among themselves.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the successful conclusion of peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami and Hekmatyar’s return also prove the capability of the Afghan people to hold intra-Afghan negotiations and seek ways for lasting and persistent peace in the country.

A statement by the ARG Palace said Hekmatyar’s return will have a positive impact on peace and stability in the country besides helping other sectors including development of the country.

The statement further added that the government is optimistic as Hekmatyar has pledged to work jointly with the government to bring peace and stability in the country.

The Afghan government once again called on the anti-government armed militant groups, specifically the Taliban group to refrain from destructive activities and killing of the people.

ARG Palace in its statement said the government calls on anti-government armed militant groups and Taliban to join the intra-Afghan negotiations for reconciliation, join peace process, and jointly work with the government for the development of the country and the nation.

