Government strongly reacts at ‘Taliban Angels of Peace’ remarks

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 14 2017, 1:08 pm

The Afghan government has strongly reacted towards the remarks by an official of the Afghan High Peace Council (AHPC) after he called the Taliban militants ‘Angels of Peace and Holy Group’.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the Afghan government is strongly committed to freedom of expression and will not allow anyone to misuse the term to call ‘Angels of Peace’ those who are killing the Afghan people, women, and children, and those destroying sacred places and the country.

ARG Palace further added that the terrorist groups are acting on instructions of the outsiders to conduct insurgency and destructive activities to take the country backwards and said the Afghan forces have the right to fight against such groups.

It also added that all dignitaries of the country must be respected and any insult to the national personalities and leaders will lead to discomfort among the people, insisting that such steps will never be acceptable and tolerable.

The Office of the President said the government to take immediate steps to investigate the issue and share with the nation regarding the steps taken.

In his remarks last week, Abdul Hakim Mujahid, adviser to High Peace Council, called the Taliban militants angels of peace and endorsed their position in the ongoing violence of remaining in a holy level.

Mujahid offered the group’s fight against Russia as a justification for his claim and called the former Afghan President Dr. Najibullah a traitor besides calling ex-President Burhanuddin Rabbani as the main factor in the devastating civil war.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS