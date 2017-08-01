Government not to maintain power with ego and injustice, Noor warns

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 01 2017, 11:56 am

The provincial governor of northern Balkh province Ata Mohammad Noor has warned the government will not be able to maintain power in coming years with persistent injustice.

Noor who is also a key member of the new political coalition to be formed and the chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami, warned the government during a gathering in Balkh province which was organized in support of their new political coalition.

He accused the government of discrimination and spreading discord among the people, emphasizing that that the government will not be able to maintain power unless justice returns.

The chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami also called on government leaders to sideline their egos and refrain from sparking discord among the people.

Noor once again called on the government to remove the top security officials whom he believes have failed to properly serve the nation.

In other parts of his speech, Noor said they want the return of General Abdul Rashid Dostum without any preconditions and must resume to his work as the vice president of the country.

Today’s gathering in Mazar-e-Sharif city was organized almost a month after a new political front was established consisting key political figures, including the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum, Balkh governor and Jamiat-e-Islami chief executive Ata Mohammad Noor, and deputy chief executive Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq.

The leaders of the parties informed regarding the formation of the coalition last month and said the political front has been established to rescue the country from the ongoing crisis.

