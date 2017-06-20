Government approves ten major contracts worth 1.4 billion Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 20 2017, 10:20 am

The Afghan government has approved ten major contracts worth 1.4 billion Afghanis during a meeting of the National Procurement Commission.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the meeting of the National Procurement Commission was organized on Monday morning in the presidential palace and was chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The contracts approved during the meeting include road construction projects in Kabul city, starting from Parwan-3 area to Lab-e-Jar, and from 500-family area to Lycee Maryam and Khesht-e-Ukhtef.

The other contracts approved during the meeting include construction of canals in Laqi area, Shahrwan Takhar, and Seya Aab areas belonging to the ministry of energy and water, hiring of consulting firm for the construction of road from Trans to Hindukosh, maintenance project for Hamid Karzai international airport, and maintenance and repair of radars of Mazar-e-Sharif airport.

The procurement of spares for the Ministry of Interior vehicles, procurement of IT equipment for independent directorate of the capital zone development, and public awareness project belonging to the ministry of counter-narcotics were the other projects approved during the meeting, the ARG palace added.

The meeting also focused on the categorization of the private firms operating in the country to provide more opportunities for the small and medium enterprises, specifically to those firms owned and operated by the women.

