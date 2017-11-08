Government approves new projects worth 1.6 billion Afghanis

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 08 2017, 1:00 pm

The Afghan government has approved new contracts worth 1.6 billion Afghanis during the last meeting of the national procurement commission.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the meeting of the national procurement commission was chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani during which 13 new projects were approved.

According to the ARG Palace, the projects approved during the meeting include procurement of table and chair for schools in Keti, Khaidr and Ashtarli of Daikundi, Noorgeram, WAma and Do Aab of Nuristan, maintenance contract for 35 kilometer ring from Jalalabad to Kabul, connective road of Salma dam in Herat and contracts of 100 bed hospital in Zabul.

Other contracts approved during the meeting include approval of procurement of medicines in principle for ministry of public health, consulting project for citizens’charte projecs in Badakhshan and Takhar, procurement of 30 transformers for Da Breshna Sherkat in Kabul, procurement of medical supplies for Blood Bank, procurement of CT scan machines for national health programs for Kabul and Herat.

The national procurement commission also approved the contracts for the procurement of food items for the health directorates, consulting project for financial audit of Da Afghanistan Bank, and two contracts for the transfer of credit cards and equipment for the ministry of defense.

