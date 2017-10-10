Government approves contracts for 11 projects worth 3.7 billion Afghanis

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 10 2017, 12:20 pm

The Afghan government has approved the contracts for eleven projects having a total vaue of around 3.7 billion Afghanis.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said the contracts were approved during the meeting of the national procurement commission chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The statement further added that the contracts approved during the meeting include road construction and asphalt work in Khair Khana area of Kabul as well as Qala-e-Naraja to Taimani, from Sarai-e-Shamali to Hesa-e-Awal Gulai, and from Hesa-e-Awal Gulai to Qala-e-Najara.

The other contracts include construction of the first phase of road in from Qarabagh to Jaghoori in Ghazni, construction of the second lane of road of Kabul-Logar, road construction from Rubat in Daikundi to Mir Omur district, and road construction from Shebarghan to Sar-e-Pul province.

ARG Palace said the national procurement commission also approved contracts for the construction of 100-bed hospital in Panjshir, procurement of required medicines for the emergency sections of five hospitals in Kabul which include Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan hospital, Sehat-e-Tefil, Khair Khana hospital and Jamhoriat hospital.

The meeting also approved contracts for the procurement of 123 items for Kabul electricity department, procurement of 12 items for the substations from Parwan to Torghondi district, procurement of non-food items for the ministry of interior, and procurement fire extinguishing vehicles for the ministry of defense.

