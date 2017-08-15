Government approves 9 new contracts worth 360 million Afghanis

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 15 2017, 5:56 pm

The Afghan government has approved nine new contracts having a total value of around three hundred and sixty million Afghanis.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the new contracts were approved during a meeting of the national procurement commission chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The new contracts approved during includes rehabilitation and construction of shops for the manufacturing of prefabricated building materials and units, repair and reinforcement work related to Pul-e-Charkhi mosque after the design of the work has been fully assessed, purchase of consuming items for the radiology department of the ministry of public health.

The other contracts approved during the meeting includes purchase of 20 thousand hemodialysis sets for the ministry of public health, 49 items needed for Isteqlal hospital, 148 spare parts for the vehicles of ministry of interior, contract for the making of database for 12 financial units of the ministry of finance.

The modification of the contract for the two central units of the ministry of defense belonging to the Afghan national army.

The meeting also returned the proposed contract for the construction of Pul-e-Bagh Joi Ghulaman in Farah province for further review.

The ARG Palace said the meeting of the national procurement commission was also attended by the second vice president Sarwar Danish, ministers of finance and justice, acting minister of economy, observers of SIGAR, SYSTICA, and representative of the Resolute Support mission as well as representatives of the financial and budgetary commission of the parliament.

