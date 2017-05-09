Government approves 7 contracts worth 2.347 billion Afghanis

By Khaama Press - Tue May 09 2017, 8:33 am

The Afghan government has approved seven contracts worth 2 billion and 347 billion Afghanistan during a meeting of the National Procurement Commission.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the meeting was chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The contracts approved during the meeting included travel facilities arrangement for 30,250 Afghan pilgrims to Hajj during the fiscal year 1396, consultancy project for technical and professional training facilities for Kabul, Laghman, and Helmand provinces.

Contract for the provision of Bandwidth internet by the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology, contract for linking 15 universities through fiber optics, TIEN4 project to connect Afghanistan with the South Asia Educational and Research Network, and reconstruction of 11 kilometers of road in Nuristan province.

The National Procurement usually chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani is considered as one o the key initiatives of the government of national unity to ensure transparency in the award and implementation of the governmental projects.

This comes as the Afghan government has stepped up efforts to counter corruption amid reports the Afghan authorities have made progress in the fight against corruption.

The United Nations in its latest report said last month that the Afghan authorities have made heady in their fight against corruption although enormous changes remains.

