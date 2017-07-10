Government approves 19 contracts worth 3.6 billion Afghanis

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 10 2017, 5:22 pm

The Afghan government has approved nineteen contracts having a total value of 3.6 billion Afghanis, the office of the president, ARG Palace said Monday.

According to a statement by the ARG Palace, the contracts were approved during the meeting of the national procurement commission chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The contracts approved during the meeting includes construction and activation of 110kV transmission line from Salma dam to Krokh station and distribution of electricity to Pashtun Zarghoo, Obe, Krokh, and Chesht Sharif districts.

The other contracts approved during the meeting are design and activation of substation in Noor-ul-Jihad area of Herat, seven healthcare projects for Nuristan, Ghor, Kunar, Zabul, Sar-e-Pul, and Kbul.

The other contracts approved during the meeting include procurement of equipment for the ministry of public health, ministry of defense.

A contract for the renting of two airplanes for the transportation of pilgrims for Hajj are also among the contracts approved along the contract for the purchase of IT equipment (Tablets) for the independent elections commission.

The National Procurement usually chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani is considered as one o the key initiatives of the government of national unity to ensure transparency in the award and implementation of the governmental projects.

This comes as the Afghan government has stepped up efforts to counter corruption amid reports the Afghan authorities have made progress in the fight against corruption.

The United Nations in its latest report said in April this year that the Afghan authorities have made heady in their fight against corruption although enormous changes remains.

