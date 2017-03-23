Global Coalition hails Afghan govt and forces efforts to counter ISIS

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 23 2017, 1:55 pm

The Global Coalition against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group has hailed the Afghan government and security forces for their counter-terrorism efforts.

“We commend the efforts of the Government of Afghanistan, along with its National Defense and Security Forces, in the fight against ISIS and in implementing its National Strategy against ISIS,” a statement by Ministers of the Global Coalition said.

The Foreign Ministers of the Coalition met in Washington on Wednesday at the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to review and accelerate the campaign for the lasting defeat of ISIS.

“We remain firmly united in our outrage at ISIS’s atrocities and in our determination to eliminate this global threat and overcome its false, destructive narrative. We reiterate our commitment to an integrated, multidimensional, and comprehensive approach to defeat ISIS and its global networks, fully recognizing this will require sustained, focused efforts,” the statement added.

According to the coalition “Overall, the number of ISIS fighters has been reduced by half. They have been scattered in Libya and pressed on multiple fronts elsewhere, including Afghanistan and Africa. Outside of Iraq and Syria, we have put greater pressure on ISIS’ branches and global networks. Coalition partner information sharing, diplomatic engagement, and military strikes have put pressure on ISIS finances. Multinational cooperation has disrupted potential attacks worldwide, degraded ISIS’ ability to operate across international borders and diminished its on-line influence.”

The offshoot of the terrorist group started operations in Afghanistan nearly three years ago from the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Afghan government last year approved the strategy to fight against the terrorist group amid concerns that they were attempting to expand their foothold in the country.

