Ghazni Police Chief General Amarkhel resigns

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 02 2017, 10:58 am

The police chief of the southeastern Ghazni province General Aminulllah Amarkhel has resigned from his position, the local security officials said Sunday.

A spokesman for the Ghazni police commandment Fahim Amarkhel confirmed the resignation of Gen. Amarkhel.

He said Gen. Amarkhel had submitted his resignation several days ago and was accepted by the government leadership on Saturday.

According to the officials, Gen. Amarkhel has resigned from his position due to the health issues.

The government officials have not commented regarding the report so far.

Gen. Amarkhel was appointed as the police chief of Ghazni province by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in mid-October of 2015.

The resignation of Gen. Amarkhel comes as Ghazni province has been witnessing growing violence and instability during the recent months.

Insurgents belonging to the Taliban group as well as the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are actively operating in some of the restive districts of Ghazni and often carry out insurgency activities.

Ghazni is one of the key provinces in southeastern Afghanistan which connects the central provinces including capital Kabul with the southern and western provinces.

