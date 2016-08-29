Ghazni police chief Aminullah Amarkhel has reportedly resigned

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 29 2016, 4:07 pm

The provincial police chief of southeastern Ghazni province General Aminullah Amarkhel has reportedly stepped down from his post.

Gen. Amar Khel is among the prominent security officials of the country and has reportedly resigned from his post due to the lack of support by the central government.

Confirming his resignation to 1TV News, Gen. Amar Khel said he has taken the decision due to injustice and recklessness by the central government, accusing the government officials for remaining reckless to support the security forces in this province.

Gen. Amarkhel further added even a single security officer or service member has not been hailed during the independence day despite the province remains as one of the most volatile in southeastern Afghanistan.

According to Gen. Amarkhel, the Ministry of Interior has returned back to him regarding his resignation letter and it is yet not clear if his resignation has been approved or not.

He said the the government has also failed to hail the wounded service members and not a single security service member has been hailed after sustaining injuries in fight against terrorism.

Gen. Amarkhel was previously serving as police chief of Baghlan province and commander of the border police forces in Kabul international airport.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS