Ghani warns to close transit route for Pakistan to Central Asia
By Khaama Press - Fri Sep 09 2016, 10:27 am
The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has warned to close transit route for Pakistan to Central Asian countries as the Wagah port has been closed for the Afghan traders for import and export.
President Ghani made the remarks during a meeting with the UK’s special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan Owen Jenkins in Kabul.
He said Afghanistan is no more a landlocked country as several other options and transit routes are available for Afghanistan for the import and export of commodities of the Afghan traders.
President Ghani further added that Pakistan usually closes transit routes during the fruits season which incurs millions in dollars loses to the Afghan traders.
According to President, India has agreed to exempt Afghanistan from financial tariff for the export of fruits to the country.
In other parts of remarks during the meeting, President Ghani focused on Afghan peace talks, fight against terrorism, and the issue of the Afghan refugees repatriation from Pakistan.
Jenkins said the situation and environment in Pakistan suggest that the return of Afghan refugees may expedite and more refugees may return during the current and next year to Afghanistan.
President Ghani said the Afghan refugees are tired of pressures and the ongoing situation in Pakistan as they are willing to repatriate to Afghanistan, emphasizing that the Afghan refugees have invested millions in the country and the government is committed to support them to shift their investments to Afghanistan.
He urged the international community to support Afghanistan in this process as the Afghan government has taken necessary steps to assist the returnees.
Dear Afghans , as long as economics is concerned than please talk about Pakistan and Afghanistan. Don’t drag a third country in between because that third country is a negative entity in our relationship.
Afghanis know really well that talking peace is exactly opposite to taking Pak. The World has realized the curse named Pak and would isolate the dysfunctional state very soon.
you are not willing to honest with afghanistan that we want no relationship with you
why does not pakistan let afghans traders ?
Please close the transit route for Pakistan, no pakistani use it due to hostile population.
Excellent comment of Mr. President, India has removed all tax, duties from Afghan Agriculture products. Afghan Farmers will get huge benefits, there will be jobs in Afghanistan and it will generate taxes to Afghanistan Government that is why Pakistan dont want it. PAKISTAN DONT WANT PEACEFUL PROSPEROUS AFGHANISTAN
Please close the transit route, it’s not being used anyway. Also exporting fruits via Iran will cost more and take longer time, we’re okay with that. Our losses will be minimal, just go to India, I have said it a hundred times, leave us alone.
LOL ! Dude …you realize Afghans dont want Pakis in their business right ?!!! Stay the hell out of Afghanistan !!
I want to tell here that Pakistan is our true friend , india is only using us against Pakistan. We should not allow india to use us for their motives this can only push us more backward.