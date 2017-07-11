Ghani vows to build more dams amid concerns by neighboring countries

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 11 2017, 11:33 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said the Afghan government is committed to build more dams despite the concerns by the neighboring countries, insisting that waters are the national capital of the country.

President Ghani made the remarks during a press conference in Kabul, briefing the media regarding his recent visits to the central Asian countries.

In regards to the concerns expressed by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani regarding the building of water dams in Afghanistan, President Ghani said the remarks of President Rouhani could have been analyzed from different points of view.

He insisted on the government’s policy for maintaining good neighborly relations but said the Afghan government will continue to build more water dams to properly utilize the national capital of the country, which are waters.

This comes as the Iranian President Rouhani earlier expressed concerns regarding the construction of water dams in Afghanistan, insisting that Tehran cannot remain silent in this regard.

He made the remarks during an international conference being held for three days in Tehran, the capital of Iran, saying “Dam construction in Afghanistan and Sistan-Baluchestan Province (in Iran) play a role in the desiccation of rivers.”.

Rouhani further added that “People will be forced to leave their homes; civilizations will be destroyed.”

