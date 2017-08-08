Ghani vows revenge for the massacre of scores of civilians in Sar-e-Pul

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 08 2017, 2:18 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani strongly reacted at the massacre of scores of civilians by the militants in northern Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan, vowing that the security forces will soon avenge the brutal murder of the ordinary people.

Speaking during a conference in Kabul, President Ghani said the catastrophe in Mirza Awlang area in Sayad district of Sar-e-Pul once again proved that the enemies of Afghanistan do not recognize any borders.

He also added that the enemies do not recognize Islam and have no respect to the Afghans and humanity.

President Ghani further added that he shares and sorrow and pain of the catastrophe and vowed that the national defense and security forces will take revenge from the perpetrators involved in the brutal murder of the civilians.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the massacre.

The provincial governor Mohammad Zahir Wahdat said Sunday that the militants have massacred at least 30 to 40 people, including women and children after they captured a key area in Sayad district.

However, certain sources are saying that more than 50 people were killed and the brutal act was reportedly carried out jointly by the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists.

