Ghani vows reforms, tackling corruption at JCMB meeting on Brussels conference

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 04 2016, 12:17 pm

The Special Joint Coordination and Monitoring Board (JCMB) on ‘The Brussels Conference on Afghanistan’ kicked off in Kabul today.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani delivered a keynote speech at the start of the conference mainly focusing on reforms and fight against corruption.

Reaffirming the government’s stance to defy terrorism in a bid to bring reforms in the country, President Ghani said ‘Terrorism must not be a reason to stop reforms.’

President Ghani further added that “We promised that we would end the corruption that violates our deepest spiritual values & pollutes the soul of our nation.”

He said “We promised that we would build a society based on laws and justice, not on power and guns.”

“There will be howls of protest and pain as the noose against corruption grows ever tighter,” President Ghani said, adding that Afghanistan needs to have institutions that are accountable to the people, insisting that that the government of national unity inherited a corrupt government.

The Brussels Conference is a meeting dedicated to Afghanistan and will be held on 4-5 October this year.

The Government of Afghanistan and the European Union will co-host the Conference. President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah will represent Afghanistan.

Representatives from 70 countries and 30 international organizations and agencies will attend.

