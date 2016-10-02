Ghani visits world’s largest Quran masterpiece created by Afghan calligrapher

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 02 2016, 9:26 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani was hosted by Hakim Nasir Khusraw Balkhi Cultural Center this evening to visit the world’s largest holy Quran created by an Afghan calligrapher with his team.

Ghani was joined by several prominent politicians including the former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and the prominent acting provincial governor of Balkh province, Ata Mohammad Noor.

Prominent Afghan political and religious leader Syed Mansoor Naderi hosted the President and other diginitaries during their visit to the cultural center.

Other guests included Sebghatullah Mojaddedi, High Peace Council Chief Syed Ahmad Gilani, First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum, Second Vice President Sarwar Danish, Parliament House speaker Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, cabinet members, high ranking political leaders and some provincial governors.

Completed over a period of five years with the proposal and support of Syed Mansoor Naderi, Mohammad Sabir Khedri, the master calligrapher behind the project, worked with nine students on a design that combines gold script with millions of tiny colorful dots, forming highly symbolic decorations around the giant pages.

The composition work was started in September 2004 and was completed in September 2009, with at least two years of continuous work for the shafting and archiving work.

The calligraphy work has been done on 218 pages, having a dimension of 228 cm length and 155 cm width. All the 30 parts of the Holy Quran has been done in 30 different designs.

There have been numerous visits to the cultural center to view the masterpiece since it was inaugurated, including a visit by Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu, the former secretary general for Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

