Ghani: Undeclared war intensified in 2016, urges Pakistan for real fight against terror

By Khaama Press - Sun Dec 04 2016, 11:37 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said Sunday that the undeclared war imposed on the Afghan nation intensified in 2016, specifically after the conclusion of the major Brussels summit on Afghanistan.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Heart of Asia summit in Amritsar India, President Ghani urged Pakistan to take real steps in the fight against terrorism.

President Ghani warned that around 30 terrorist groups are attempting to establish permanent presence and foothold in the country as he called for a joint effort to identify the cross-border terrorism.

He also added that there is a need to organize a fund for identifying and tackling threats posed by the terror networks, insisting that such steps should be taken without a blame game.

In other parts of his speech, President Ghani pointed towards the need for the dialogue to tackle the economic criminals in the region.

He said the criminal networks open doors for major crimes in the region that will boost the regional instability.

President Ghani also spoke regarding the economic potential of Afghanistan, insisting that the country has a great potential to attract investment in energy sector which is a sign that Afghanistan will move forward.

He said Afghanistan plays key role in regional connectivity and pointed towards the inauguration of the railway between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, emphasizing that a reduction in transit costs will have a positive impact on the lives of the people.

