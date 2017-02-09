Ghani, Trump speaks over phone, discuss issues of mutual interest

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 09 2017, 10:15 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and US President Donald Trump discussed issues of mutual interest during a phone conversation earlier tonight.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the two leaders discussed counter-terrorism and other issues, including Afghanistan and regional security as well economy.

“President Ashraf Ghani and President Donald Trump discussed counter terrorism, Afghanistan and regional security, economy & other bilateral issues over the phone,” Shah Hussain Murtazvi, a presidential palace spokesman said.

This is the first official telephone conversation between the two leaders since the US presidential inauguration.

Trump spoke with President Ghani after he was declared as the US president-elect earlier in December last year.

He pledged US support to help develop the economy of Afghanistan, noting the vast potential Afghanistan has in natural resources.

Later, reports emerged suggesting that Trump had pledged more troops for Afghanistan in a bid to prevent further deterioration of security in the country

“President-elect Donald J. Trump said he would certainly continue to support Afghanistan security forces and will consider a proposal for more troops after an assessment,” according to one Afghan official briefed on the call.

