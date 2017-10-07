Ghani to visit Kandahar to take delivery of the Black Hawks for Afghan forces

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 07 2017, 12:06 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani is expected to take the delivery of the newly-deployed UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters for the Afghan forces today. (Photo: NATO Resolute Support)

Informed sources have said he is expected to visit Kandahar province today to meet with the local officials as well as taking the delivery of the helicopters.

However, the sources are saying that the main purpose of his visit is the formal takeover of the helicopters on behalf of the Afghan Air Force.

The first batch of the Black Hawk helicopters for the Afghan Air Force arrived to southern Kandahar province last month.

In the meantime, training of the Afghan pilots for the newly-deployed UH-60 helicopters is gaining momentum as the international allies of Afghanistan have stepped up efforts to the capabilities of the Afghan national defense and security forces.

“UH-60 training is gaining momentum at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan. Afghan Air Force pilots had the opportunity to take their very first orientation flight in their BlackHawks October 3!” the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said a short statement posted online.

The statement further added that “Coming from the Mi-17, the Airmen familiarized themselves with the numerous gauges and different locations of switches throughout the cockpit.”

“Within a few weeks of training, the #aviators will take the controls as they gain proficiency on this complex weapons system,” the alliance said.

