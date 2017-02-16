Ghani to brief world leaders on menace of terrorism in Germany summit

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 16 2017, 3:07 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani will leave for Germany tonight to attend the Munich security conference and brief the world leaders regarding the menace of terrorism.

Deputy presidential spokesman, Shah Hussain Murtazvi, told reporters that President Ghani lead a delegation of Afghan officials during his visit to Germany.

He said the world leaders will be brief regarding the menace of terrorism threatening the region and the world during the conference.

Murtazvi further added that President Ghani will also meet with the world leaders on the sidelines of the conference.

According to Murtazi, President Ghani is expected to hold talks with the United States and United Kingdom officials during his trip.

In other parts of his speech, Murtazi said the bilateral relations between Afghanistan and United States will be further strengthened in the format of the strategic pact.

He said President Ghani will meet with the Vice President of the United States on the sidelines of the conference to discuss the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two nations.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) has become the major global forum for the discussion of security policy over the past 50 years.

Each February, it brings together more than 450 senior decision-makers from around the world, including heads-of-state, ministers, leading personalities of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as high ranking representatives of industry, media, academia, and civil society, to engage in an intensive debate on current and future security challenges.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS