Ghani suggests isolation of countries using terrorism as instrument of state policy

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 19 2017, 12:12 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani suggested the isolation of the countries using terrorism as an instrument of state policy in a bid to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Speaking during the Munich security conference, President Ghani said the support offered by countries to terrorism, weakening of the nations, and corruption are the main issues that further enable the terror groups to expand their activities.

He said it is important that the countries which are using terrorism as an instrument of state policy to achieve their targets should be isolated.

President Ghani further added that is facing terrorism in the frontline and is currently engaged in battling around 20 terrorist groups, emphasizing that the ongoing war against terrorism is not only aimed at the freedom of Afghanistan but is waged for the global security.

According to President Ghani, terrorism does not recognize boundaries and no region will remain safe from the menace of terrorism.

He also added that the recent attacks in Kabul, Kandahar, Helmand, and Pakistan’s Sindh province indicate that there are no good or bad terrorists.

President Ghani added that terrorism is one of the major challenges of the era which needs a full commitment to be eliminated.

