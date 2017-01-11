Ghani slams Taliban for Kabul attack that left 38 dead, over 70 wounded

By Khaama Press - Wed Jan 11 2017, 10:23 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has vowed reprisal following a deadly attack in capital Kabul late on Tuesday afternoon that left at least 38 dead and over 70 wounded.

Insisting that the killers of the Afghan people will not remain safe at any corner of the country, President Ghani slammed the Taliban group for claiming responsibility behind the killing of ordinary civilians, including women.

President Ghani further added that the brutal attack claimed by Taliban is a clear enmity against the people and humanity.

Officials in the Ministry of Public Health have said at least 38 people were killed and 72 others were wounded in the back to back explosions on Tuesday.

The Kabul police officials are saying that the majority of those killed or wounded in the attack are civilians.

Both the explosions took place in West of Kabul city with the first bomber detonating explosives near a security compound and the second bomber carrying out an attack shortly afterwards in the vicinity of same area located close to the Afghan parliament.

The Taliban group claimed that several security personnel were killed or wounded in the attack.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS