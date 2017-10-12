Ghani says ‘prepared to lay down my life for peace and reconciliation’

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 12 2017, 12:32 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said he is prepared to lay down his life if peace and reconciliation can be achieved through sacrifices.

Speaking during a gathering with the high peace council leadership and provincial officials, President Ghani said everyone must understand that success is impossible through war.

President Ghani further added that the Afghan government and nation have never backed war but have always supported peace.

He said the country will have no other choice but to fight if the war is imposed on the nation.

In the meantime, the head of the high peace council, Mohammad Karim Khalili, said a good the condition and environment is suitable for peace at the moment.

He said the information the high peace council has received also shows that the condition fits the anti-government armed militant groups as well.

Khalili further added that a revolution for peace will take place and the country will achieve a success from it.

In the meantime, President Ghani pointed towards the challenges on the way for peace and said a legitimate monopoly of power by the Afghan security forces is one of the main conditions for the reconciliation.

He said the limits of peace should be clear, insisting that dignified peace is the one which includes the Islamic and Afghan values as well as the Afghan constitution.

