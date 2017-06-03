Ghani says country under attack as Kabul explosions leaves 6 dead, 87 wounded

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 03 2017, 8:02 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said the country is under attack as three back to back explosions rocked the city this afternoon targeting the funereal ceremony of the son of the deputy house speaker of the Afghan Senate.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani condemns the outrageous attack on mourners burying the martyred.

“The country is under attack .We must be strong and united,” he added.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed 6 people were killed and 87 others were wounded in the coordinated explosions targeting the burial ceremony of Mohammad Salim Izadyar.

The Ministry of Public Health officials had also confirmed earlier that 6 people were killed and 87 others were wounded in the attack, citing preliminary reports.

The Emergency Hospital in Kabul says at least 19 people were killed and 16 wounded in the explosions have been shifted to Emergency Hospital.

The deputy minister of interior for security General Murad Ali Murad issued fresh security alert hours before the explosions as deadlock persists between the government and protesters regarding the demonstration that turned violent on Friday.

Gen. Murad said the security alert for Kabul city remains very high and urged the protesters to disperse and refrain from further protests.

He also called on the members of the public not join the protesters due to the security alerts.

The Kabul Garrison Commander had earlier said the enemies of the country are attempting to carryout suicide attacks, explosions, coordinated attacks on gatherings, protests, rallies, and other public areas.

