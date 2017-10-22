Ghani says anti-terror fight to continue as latest attack leaves 15 cadets dead

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 22 2017, 10:06 am

The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned yesterday’s attack in Kabul city that left at least 15 army cadets dead as he vowed continued fight for the elimination of the terror groups.

The office of the president, ARG Palace, quoting President Ghani in a statement, said the terrorist groups are at isolation more than any other time and have been defeated on the battlefield.

The statement further added that the terrorist groups on the instructions of the outsiders are attempting to spread chaos and terror by targeting mosques and civilians.

President Ghani insisted that the Afghan nation will not be terrified by the acts of the minor terror groups and will continue to work for peace and development of the country.

He also added that Afghanistan is no more a safe haven for the terror groups as the Afghan government and people have a resolute resolve to eliminate the terror groups.

This comes as a suicide bomber on Saturday afternoon targeted a vehicle of the army cadets in the city, leaving at least 15 dead and 4 others wounded.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS