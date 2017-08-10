Ghani reminds of imposed war as Invictus spirit flame in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 10 2017, 9:47 am

A ceremony was organized to lit the flame of Invictus games flame in Afghanistan in the presence of top Afghan and foreign officials, including President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the Canadian Ambassador, and the commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

In his speech during the ceremony, President Ghani said global peace and stability has links to peace in Afghanistan, emphasizing that Afghanistan is in the frontline to protect the global peace and stability.

President Ghani further added that all participating nations in Invictus games feel a similar pain, hailing the Afghan forces as the nation’s real champions and noting their sacrifices in fighting the international terrorist groups.

He said Afghanistan is not the reason behind the war and violence but war has been imposed on the Afghan nation.

The Afghan President also thanked Canada, the Canadian nation, and security forces for their contribution and sacrifices, emphasizing that their role and sacrifices indicates that we are all one.

President Ghani said the injured soldiers are supported through the Invictus games and said they have only been wounded but have not lost their moral.

In his turn, the commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General John Nicholson thanked President Ghani, the Canadian Ambassador, other foreign Ambassadors, Generals, and the soldiers of the contributing nations in the NATO mission to maintain security in Afghanistan.

He hailed the NATO soldiers for their bravery and said the NATO soldiers have not accepted defeat in the battleground, insisting that they will not accept defeat in other areas of life as well.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS