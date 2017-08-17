Ghani reiterate government’s resolve to administer waters amid neighbors concerns

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 17 2017, 2:10 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani reiterated the government’s resolve for proper administration of the waters of Afghanistan amid concerns by the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, specifically Iran.

Speaking during a gathering in Kabul organized to start the new higher educational year, President Ghani said the government is committed for the administration of the waters despite the objections.

In other parts of his speech, President Ghani called on the youths of the country to step up efforts to eradicate poverty, discrimination, and violence in the country.

He also insisted that the culture of negotiations and talks should return among the Afghans and there should be no place for the small politics, discrimination, and divisions in the universities.

President Ghani reiterated the resolve of the Afghan government for the proper administration of the waters amid concerns by the neighboring countries regarding the construction of more water dams in Afghanistan.

The Iranian President Rouhani earlier expressed concerns regarding the construction of water dams in Afghanistan, insisting that Tehran cannot remain silent in this regard.

He made the remarks during an international conference being held for three days in Tehran, the capital of Iran, saying “Dam construction in Afghanistan and Sistan-Baluchestan Province (in Iran) play a role in the desiccation of rivers.”.

Rouhani further added that “People will be forced to leave their homes; civilizations will be destroyed.”

