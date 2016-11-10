Ghani received final list of nominees for membership of election commissions
By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 10 2016, 1:28 pm
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has received a final list of nominees to be elected as members of the election commissions.
The final list of the nominees was handed over to President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani by the Selection Committee which was formed to select new members for the election commissions of the country
The committee members met with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in ARG Presidential Palace on Wednesday evening to deliver the final list of the nominees.
The meeting was also attended by Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Second Vice President Sarwar Danish and Afghan Attorney General Farid Hamidi.
President Ghani said the new members of the election commission will be picked after the final list has been thoroughly studied to ensure transparency and accuracy.
He called the finalization of the nominees list an important step that will pave the way for the organization of the elections.
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani instructed the selection committee nearly one and half month ago to start work for the selection of new members for the election commissions.
The formation of the Selection Committee was part of the agreement for the formation of the Government of National Unity.
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and CEO Abdullah Abdullah agreed to bring reforms in the election commission of Afghanistan with the formation of Government of National Unity.
The decision was taken following the controversial presidential election in 2014 which was marred by massive fraud allegations.
