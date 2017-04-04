Ghani reacts at Russia bombing saying combined efforts must to defeat terrorism

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 04 2017, 12:31 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in reaction to St Petersburg bombing in Russia has said combined efforts are must to defeat terrorism.

Condemning the bombing in strongest terms, President Ghani said the Afghan nation can feel the pain of the incident more than anyone else since the Afghan people have long been suffering and are victims of terrorism.

Calling terrorism a serious threat to the region and the world, President Ghani insisted that the terrorists have no respect to any religion or law.

He once again emphasized on a serious and combined fight against the terrorist groups and without any distinction of good or bad.

At least 11 people were killed and 45 others were wounded after an explosion ripped through a metro station in St Petersburg on Monday.

The Central Asian country’s security services have said the suspect is believed to be a Russian citizen originally hailing from Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz security service named the bomber as Akbarzhon Jalilov, who was born in Osh in 1995.

However, the circumstance surrounding the explosion has still not been ascertained and it is yet not clear if it was a suicide attack or not.

According to reports, three days of mourning has been declared by the authorities in St Petersburg following the incident.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS