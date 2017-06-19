Ghani promises to reopen blocked roads in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Mon Jun 19 2017, 2:39 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf promised to reopen all the blocked roads in capital Kabul as he asked for the support of the civil society in this regard.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the members of the civil society in Kabul today.

“President Ashraf Ghani pledged that all blocked roads in Kabul city will be reopened. Civil societies’ supports is needed,” the Office of the President, ARG Palace said.

This comes as President Ghani earlier said the blocking of the roads and causing disturbance to the public are not acceptable as he called for immediate clearing of the routes blocked by the protesters who have set up camps.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the administrative delegation of the Afghan parliament’s Lower House, Wolesi Jirga.

The Afghan lawmakers said peaceful protests and demonstrations are the right of the people but sit-in tents have created problems for the people and residents of Kabul city as they announced their support to the government of national unity for the implementation of law.

The tents in Kabul were set up after the protests in Kabul turned violent earlier this month and several people were killed or wounded during the clashes.

The protests turned violent as the rally participants were attempting to get close to the presidential palace as they were demanding the resigning of the government leaders and security officials in the aftermath of the deadly bombings in Kabul city.

