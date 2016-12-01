Ghani pays tribute to top Afghan army General killed in helicopter crash

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 01 2016, 2:03 pm

The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani paid tribute to top Afghan army General Muhiuddin Ghori who was killed in a helicopter crash in West of Afghanistan.

President Ghani attended the funeral ceremony of Gen. Ghori in wetern Herat province of Afghanistan.

A number of other high level officials, including the Minister of Defense, Minister of Interior, and the intelligence chief attended the funeral ceremony.

Calling Gen. Ghori a brave general of the Afghan National Army, President Ghani said it was a sad day for the country.

Gen. Ghori was the commander of the 207th Corps of the Afghan National Army who lost his life in helicopter crash which took place due to technical issues in Mori Chaq district.

According to the local officials, the incident took place as the helicopter was landing in the area, leaving the General dead and some other high level officials wounded.

He was a prominent army general who had major achievements in counter-terrorism operations including for his role in the fight against the Taliban insurgents in Kunduz city last year.

Gen. was appointed as head of 20th Pamir Army Division following the fall of Kunduz city last year and had a key role in coordinating operations to retake the city.

