Ghani orders probe into corruption allegations in the directorate of pensions

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 05 2017, 5:25 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has ordered an immediate probe into the alleged corruption existing in the directorate of pension.

The Office of the Chief of Staff of the President in a statement said President Ghani has tasked a delegation to launch its investigations in reactions to the reports regarding the graft in the directorate of pensions of the government.

The statement further added that the delegation has been given the task to investigate the reports regarding the corruption, misuse of authority, and prepare a report regarding the services of the ministry of labor, social affairs and martyrs in the past five years.

The delegation is led by the Attorney General’s Office representative and comprises members from the ministry of finance, directorate of administrative reforms, national directorate of security, and the office of the chief of staff of the president.

According to the office of the chief of staff of the president, the delegation will also investigate the affects of the alleged corruption on provision of services, circumstances surrounding the execution of the financial and administrative task executions, behavior of the directorate with the applicants, and changing the system of the pensions payment to banking system.

The delegation is expected to present its final report regarding its findings to the presidential palace, the office of the president said.

