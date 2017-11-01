Ghani orders probe as deadly suicide attack hits diplomatic part of Kabul

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 01 2017, 11:11 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani ordered the security institutions to launch immediate investigations into the deadly suicide attack in the key diplomatic part of the city.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said President Ghani strongly condemned the attack in Kabul city on Tuesday that left a number of people dead or wounded.

The statement further added that President Ghani has ordered the security institutions to investigate regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident, particularly the way through which the suicide bomber managed to reach the area.

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives in the vicinity of Wazir Mohamamd Akbar Khan area of Kabul city late on Tuesday, leaving several people dead or wounded.

According to the security sources, at least nine people were killed or wounded in the attack but the ministry of interior says at least four people were killed.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group loyalists have claimed responsibility behind the attack.

This comes as the anti-government armed militant groups have been attempting to carry out large scale attacks in the key provinces and cities of the country including Kabul city during the recent months.

The violence, mainly claiming the civilian lives, continues despite ongoing efforts by the government to end the violence through reconciliation.

