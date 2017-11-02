Ghani orders probe as deadly fuel tanker fire leaves several dead, wounded

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 02 2017, 2:30 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has instructed the relevant government institutions and officials to launch an investigation into the deadly fuel tanker fire in northern Parwan province that left several people dead or wounded.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani was saddened with the loss of lives as a result of the fire incident in Charikar city late on Wednesday night.

The statement further added that the relevant officials have been instructed to take immediate steps to assist those who sustained injuries in the incident and to launch an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident took place late on Wednesday night amid reports a magnetic bomb planted in an oil tanker went off, setting a bus on fire and leaving scores of people dead or wounded.

According to the local officials, at least fifteen people were killed and at least 27 others were wounded in the incident.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Parwan is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in some of its remote districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

Roadside bombings, suicide attacks, target killings, and other forms of terrorist attacks are often reported from the restive districts of Parwan.

