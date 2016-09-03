Ghani off to Uzbekistan to attend funeral ceremony of Islam Karimov

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 03 2016, 11:22 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left for Uzbekistan this morning to attend the funeral ceremony of the country’s President Islam Karimov who apparently died due to an illness recently.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said “President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left Kabul this morning for Samarqand to attend the funeral prayers of late President Islam Karimov of Uzbekistan.”

Karimov died after remaining 27 years in power apparently due to an illness and was taken to hospital last week after a brain haemorrhage.

He was around 78-year-old and the government did not disclose his death andd only said the he was critically ill.

The news regarding Karimov’s death was confirmed by the Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim during a televised meeting with his cabinet.

“We send our condolences and share the pain of the Uzbek people,” Prime Minister Yildirim said.

His death leaves no obvious successor to lead central Asian country and there is no legal political opposition and the media are tightly controlled by the state.

