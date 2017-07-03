Ghani off to Turkmenistan to boost cooperation between Kabul and Ashgabat

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 03 2017, 10:56 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left for Turkmenistan leading a delegation of high level government officials to boost cooperation between Kabul and Ashgabat.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said “The President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left for Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, leading a delegation of high level government officials.”

The statement further added that President Ghani is expecting to meet his Turkmen counterpart during the one day visit and hold talks on further boosting bilateral ties between the two countries.

According to the ARG Palace, the Afghan and Turkmen officials are expecting to sign some agreements in the presence of the presidents of the two countries.

President Ghani is accompanied by Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi, Minister of Economy Abdul Satar Murad, head of the administrative affairs Abdul Salam Rahimi, senior presidential adviser Dr. Humayoun Qayumi, senior presidential envoy for the Central Asia Mohammad Shakir Kargar, and senior presidential adviser for public relations and strategic relations Shah Zaman Maiwandi.

