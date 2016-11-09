Ghani met Sharbat Gula, handed over apartment key to welcome her home

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 09 2016, 6:00 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met with the iconic Afghan woman Sharbat Gula and her family members after they returned to Afghanistan after more than 30 years.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani handed over the key of an apartment to Gula as he called her a symbol of pain, oppression, and the hopes of Afghanistan and portraying the war-torn Afghanistan and refugees as she spent many years in refuge during the war times.

President Ghani further added that the presence of the Afghan nation is incomplete since some of the Afghans are still residing in refuge outside the country and the government is committed to pave the way for return of the Afghan refugees to fill the gap.

An individual representing Sharbat Gula and her family urged the government to assist her with providing education opportunities to the children of Gula.

In his turn, President Ghani promised that the government will take care of the living conditions of Gula’s family, including education and healthcare.

He asked the relevant government institutions to assist provide comprehensive support to Gul and her family members.

Gula gained global recognition when her photograph was featured on National Geographic Magazine’s cover in 1985 and was linked with Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona.

She was residing together with her sons in Nasir Bagh camp established for Afghan refugees since she moved to Peshawar in 1984.

The Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal confirmed that Gula arrived to Kabul today, days after she was released from detention in Pakistan, allegedly for obtaining fake national identity card of Pakistan.

