Ghani met Sharbat Gula, handed over apartment key to welcome her home
By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 09 2016, 6:00 pm
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met with the iconic Afghan woman Sharbat Gula and her family members after they returned to Afghanistan after more than 30 years.
The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani handed over the key of an apartment to Gula as he called her a symbol of pain, oppression, and the hopes of Afghanistan and portraying the war-torn Afghanistan and refugees as she spent many years in refuge during the war times.
President Ghani further added that the presence of the Afghan nation is incomplete since some of the Afghans are still residing in refuge outside the country and the government is committed to pave the way for return of the Afghan refugees to fill the gap.
An individual representing Sharbat Gula and her family urged the government to assist her with providing education opportunities to the children of Gula.
In his turn, President Ghani promised that the government will take care of the living conditions of Gula’s family, including education and healthcare.
He asked the relevant government institutions to assist provide comprehensive support to Gul and her family members.
Gula gained global recognition when her photograph was featured on National Geographic Magazine’s cover in 1985 and was linked with Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona.
She was residing together with her sons in Nasir Bagh camp established for Afghan refugees since she moved to Peshawar in 1984.
The Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal confirmed that Gula arrived to Kabul today, days after she was released from detention in Pakistan, allegedly for obtaining fake national identity card of Pakistan.
Afghan president is real shame he should hand over the apartment keys to all refugee, why only sharbat gula that’s only a public stunt. Shame on him for this stunt while Pakistan is the real champ who supported millions Afghan refugees.
Punjabistan made terrorist of the vulnerable refugees. denied them education and stole most of the money that Un and international agencies earmarked for the Afghan refugees. Punjabi generals stole the money that intrenational organizations gave for refugees and build big villas for themselves in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. But Afghanistan also need to get serious with dealing and solving the returning refugees problems.Afghans only acted when Punjab incarcerated the hapless woman. Afghanstan need more pro active policies .
Ashraf Ghani must welcome all refugees in this manner.Then he will be considered a real painstaking president
Who are you to say ALL should get this treatment! She was and is the face that the world knows as Afghanistan and media profited off of it! Yes it is a publicity stunt and should have been done a long time ago. Yes Afghans should be welcomed home with assistance and possible villages created to assist.