Ghani meets Afghan MPs amid rumors of disbanding of parliament

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 26 2017, 6:09 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met with some of the Afghan lawmakers amid rumors that the President has warned to dissolve the parliament.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani met with the administrative delegation and heads of the parliamentary commissions as part of the routine meetings with the members of the parliament.

According to a statement by ARG Palace, President Ghani discussed regarding the security and economic issues with the parliamentary delegation and commission heads.

Calling the consultations of the parliament members regarding the issues of the country as vital, President Ghani said the government will continue to seek advises from the lawmakers regarding the state affairs.

President Ghani further added that the fight against corruption will become widespread as he thanked the parliament and the Afghan nation for their support and emphasized on continuation of such support in the future.

He said the government respects the authorities the Lower House of the Parliament is having and the three organs of the government are interconnected with each other as per the constitution and cooperation among the organs is vital for the stability and future of the country.

The Lower House of the Parliament Speaker Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi thanked the government for the establishment of the coordination among the government organs and said the Lower House is committed to support the government’s national and development programs.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS