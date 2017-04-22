Ghani makes unannounced visit to Balkh after deadly attack on army base

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 22 2017, 12:28 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani arrived to northern Balkh province of Afghanistan after a deadly attack ripped through the Afghan army corps base in this province.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani arrived in Balkh province after the attack on the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army.

No further details have been given regarding the visit by the ARG Palace so far.

A group of heavily Taliban insurgents on Friday launched a coordinated attack on the base of the 209th Shaheen Corps.

Although the exact number of casualties has not been ascertained so far but reports indicate dozens of people were killed or wounded in the attack.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed the attack was carried out by a group of at least ten insurgents who had disguised themselves in the Afghan army uniform to infiltrate inside the base.

The defense officials are saying that one of the suicide bombers was arrested while the other one managed to detonate his explosives, opening the way for the other insurgents to start firing on the soldiers.

The explosion and shooting appears to have taken place inside the mosque and the dining hall of the base.

