Ghani makes surprise visit to Mines Ministry, slams officials for insufficient work

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 12 2016, 10:08 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani visited the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum as part of his visit to the institutions to assess the government institutions work.

He listened to the report provided by deputy minister of mines and petroleum Ghezal Habibyar and said the performance of the ministry is not satisfactory despite it was given a free hand in the past two years.

In response to the award of contracts by the ministry, President Ghani said the contracts should not be awarded on recommendation basis as he emphasized on efforts to bring a comprehensive momentum in the execution and implementation of the plans by the ministry of mines and petroleum.

President Ghani questioned the report regarding the generation of AFN 28 million revenue from 315 small contracts and said the figure is not acceptable, instructing the ministry officials to categorize all the small contracts and present a report to the Presidential in two weeks to show who were involved in the contracts.

Emphasizing on the transparent award of the contracts through bidding process and accountability, President Ghani said the accountability process should become general and transparent reasons should be available for the award of the contracts in order to ascertain the main motive behind the reduction in revenue generation from small mining contracts.

He also added that practical steps should be taken for the collection of information and studies regarding the mines within a transparent framework in bid to prepare a specified plan to attract investment in the sector.

President Ghani also criticized the foreign advisers of the ministry and said they did not have tangible achievements in the past three years and their target is not clear, instructing his adviser to review the job descriptions of the advisers and achievements and assist the ministry to prioritize the jobs of the advisers.

The President said the term of the duty of the foreign advisers will not be extended without the approval of the economic council.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS