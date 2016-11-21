Ghani: Kabul attack an attempt spark discord among people

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 21 2016, 5:37 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the attack on a mosque in capital Kabul that left at least 27 people dead, saying attacks on religious sites are aimed at sparking discord among the Afghan people.

In a statement released following the attack in west of Kabul city, President Ghani called the attack on Baqir-ul-Olum mosque an unforgiveable and a major crime committed by the enemies of the country.

President Ghani further added that attacks on sacred and religious sites are a sign of clear enmity with Islam and the Afghan people.

He instructed the relevant authorities to take immediate steps for the treatment of the wounded individuals and assist those who have suffered from the attack.

No group including the Taliban militants has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack.

The security officials in Kabul said the incident took place around 1:00 pm local time after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives among a gathering of Shi’ite Muslims who were commemorating a religious ceremony.

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in the past have claimed responsibility behind such attacks, including a deadly attack on mourners of Ashura day in Kabul city.

