Ghani issues execution order of 11 Haqqani and Taliban prisoners after Kabul attack

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 01 2017, 1:53 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has issued an order for the execution of eleven Taliban and Haqqani terrorist network prisoners after deadly Kabul attack.

Sources privy to the development have said the step by the President was taken after the deadly attack in Kabul that left at least 80 people dead.

The Afghan intelligence said late Wednesday that credible intelligence information confirms the attack was carried out by the network on direct instructions and with the support of the Pakistani military intelligence, Inter Services Intelligence.

The incident in the diplomatic area of Kabul took place around 8:30 am local time after a vehicle packed with explosives was detonated, leaving at least 80 dead and nearly 400 others wounded.

President Ghani earlier said the time has come to take a decision on national level against the terrorist groups waging war and violence in Afghanistan to destabilize the country and the region based on the instructions of the foreign intelligence in an undeclared war.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS