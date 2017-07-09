Ghani insists on more investments on water resources amid Iran concerns

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 09 2017, 9:05 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said the Afghan government is committed to more investments on controlling the waters of Afghanistan for the national interests of the country as Iran is concerned that the construction of water dams could badly affect the country.

Speaking during a gathering in Kabul on Sunday, President Ghani said the water resources could play a key role in the growth of the country, specifically in the agricultural sector.

Calling water as one of the main natural resources of the country, President Ghani said the Afghan government will expedite efforts to invest more on water resources, specifically on its legal sector to turn the waters into the favor of the country.

He said the government has already invested on construction of water dams to utilize the waters into the favor of the country, specially boosting the agricultural sector.

President Ghani further added that the Afghan government will increase its investments on water dams with the completion of technical studies for further investments.

This comes as the Iranian President Rouhani made earlier expressed concerns regarding the construction of water dams in Afghanistan, insisting that Tehran cannot remain silent in this regard.

He made the remarks during an international conference being held for three days in Tehran, the capital of Iran, saying “Dam construction in Afghanistan and Sistan-Baluchestan Province (in Iran) play a role in the desiccation of rivers.”.

Rouhani further added that “People will be forced to leave their homes; civilizations will be destroyed.”

