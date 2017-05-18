Ghani inaugurates road project worth $204 million in Bamyan province

By Khaama Press - Thu May 18 2017, 6:24 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani inaugurated a road construction project worth $204 million in central Bamyan province of Afghanistan.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani visited Bamyan province, accompanied by high level government officials and inaugurated the Dara-e-Suf to Yakawlang road construction project.

The project was awarded to a Chinese construction firm by the Afghan government earlier in the month of January this year.

The Ministry of Public Works officials said the contract was awarded to the Chinese firm after it completed all the stand norms and conditions for the project by offering the lowest price of $204.9 million.

The officials further added that the Chinese firm along with a Turkish company had participated in the latest tender which was offered two years after the contract was cancelled due higher prices offered by the previous bidders.

The project is expected to be completed over a period of three and half years with the financial support of the Asian Development Bank.

The Director of the Asian Development Bank in Afghanistan, Thomas Panella, earlier said the contract will play a vital role in developing the economy of the country by helping the internal transport in Afghanistan.

